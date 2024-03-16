Saturday, March 16, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveMiddle East

Turkish police detain Iranian betting sites head

By IFP Editorial Staff

Turkey has arrested the Iranian ringleader of a betting, gambling and organized crimes site, the Turkish interior minister has announced.

Ali Yerlikaya wrote in a message on X social media platform on Saturday, “Saeed Amiri the head of an organized crime organization that controls illegal betting and gambling sites in Iran, and launders the proceeds of crime in Turkey was arrested in Operation Kartel 6 in Izmir.”

Sa’dollah Amir Shaghaqi, known as Saeed Amiri, was living under fake IDs in the Turkish city of Izmir and was trying to flee the country.

Yerlikaya said four of Amiri’s accomplices were also arrested and six other people are already under investigation.

The Turkish police discovered and confiscated 120 thousand dollars, 80 thousand euros, and 9 watches worth 500 thousand dollars, 10 cars, 15 companies, and 17 properties during the operation.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks