Iranian president calls on Muslim countries to cut ties with Zionist regime

He made the remark in a telephone conversation initiated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday.

Raisi congratulated Erdogan in return for the Turkish side’s congratulation on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

Raisi also called for measures to implement the agreements Iran and Turkey have signed during his recent visit to Ankara.

Erdogan for his part referred to the “murderous nature of the Zionist regime”, saying Israel is now more hated and isolated than ever before.

The Turkish president once again condemned the Zionist regime’s recent attack on Iran’s consulate section in Damascus that killed seven Iranian military advisors.

Erdogan further called for efforts by both countries to implement their agreements as soon as possible.