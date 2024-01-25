President Raisi: Iran-Turkey ties bond of hearts, civilizations

In a message posted on X social media platform on Friday, President Raisi said, “Our relationship with the people of Turkey is a bond of both hearts and civilizations.”

The Iranian president posted the message after his twice-delayed meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Ankara on Thursday.

“We have good cooperation with Turkey. We also decided to increase the level of bilateral relations,” the Iranian president said in his message.

The meeting also came amid the Israeli regime’s onslaught on Gaza, which is feared to stoke tensions and escalate fighting across West Asia.

“The two countries have a common approach on Palestine. The oppression of the Zionists should stop by cutting off their economic arteries,” Raisi’s tweet read.