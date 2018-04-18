Iran Offering Incentives to Promote Domestic Production of Biopharmaceuticals

Mostafa Qanei, the Secretary of Biotechnology Development Headquarter at the Iranian Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology, says the government plans to provide knowledge-based companies with all-out support to produce biopharmaceuticals.

“We have already drafted a list of 61 biopharmaceuticals as part of a national bio-development plan. Efforts are underway to produce all the biomedicine included in the plan,” he was quoted as saying in a Farsi report by ISNA.

He went on to say that the production of at least 29 pharmaceuticals in the list has already begun.

According to him, the production of 20 drugs has been already completed but there is no project yet for producing the remaining 12 pharmaceuticals.

He went on to say that so far no knowledge-based company has expressed its readiness to produce the remaining biopharmaceuticals.

“So, we have decided to provide knowledge-based services with all-out support to enable them to launch projects to produce the remaining medicine,” he concluded.

Biotechnology is known as one of the state-of-the-art technologies in 21st century and is among the seven key industries which will determine the socioeconomic destiny of communities in the coming decades.

According to the data released by the Iranian Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology, Iran ranked 14th in the world in 2015 in terms of the number of articles published in the field of biotechnology in indexed journals.

Also, Iran’s share of biotechnology articles in 2015 as compared to regional countries and the world is 27.22% and 1.27%, respectively.

The Iranian government plans to use biotechnology to meet the country’s strategic demands for food, public health, environment, and energy, while exploiting the technology’s capabilities as a green industry for environmental protection and restoration.