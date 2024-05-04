Iran FM urges Egypt assistance for sending in aid to Gaza, welcomes promotion of ties

Hossein Amirabdollahian, in a meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry, said the Islamic Republic is ready to send humanitarian aid to Gaza and requested Cairo’s assistance for this purpose.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 15th summit meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in the Gambian capital, Banjul.

The two top diplomats discussed the latest developments in the region, especially the situation in Gaza.

They also held talks over the ongoing efforts to stop the crimes of the Zionist regime against the Palestinian people.

The Iranian and Egyptian foreign ministers underlined the need for special efforts by the two countries to pursue the strengthening of bilateral relations.

While explaining the Israeli regime’s terrorist attack on the Iranian embassy in Damascus and the response of the Iranian armed forces in line with the principle of legitimate defense, the Iranian foreign minister thanked Egypt for condemning the terrorist act by the Zionist regime.

Sameh Shoukry, Egypt’s Foreign Minister, for his part expressed pleasure with the meeting, saying his country is always interested in dialogue and contacts between Egypt and Iran as two countries with deep-rooted civilizations.

He also pointed to the consequences of the continuation of the war in Gaza and the Israeli attacks against the Palestinian people and the high human and material losses, especially the killing of civilians by the Zionist regime.

Shoukry underscored that his country believes efforts must continue in order to prevent the escalation of tension in the region.