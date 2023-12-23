Iran, Egypt presidents call for mutual efforts to end Gaza war

In a telephone conversation on Saturday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi talked about a range of issues, including the relations between the two Muslim nations and the latest developments in Palestine.

Congratulating Egypt on holding the recent presidential election and wishing success for Sisi during his new term, Raisi said Tehran welcomes the enhancement of relations with Cairo in various fields.

The Islamic Republic of Iran declares that the restoration of the Palestinian nation’s rights is the Muslim world’s overriding issue, he added.

Voicing Iran’s readiness to employ all capacities to stop the Israeli regime’s genocidal crimes and provide relief aid for the people of Gaza, President Raisi stated Tehran expects Egypt to do so as well.

He also slammed the Zionist regime as a cancerous tumor and a threat to regional peace and security, taking a swipe at the US for hypocritically urging all sides to exercise restraint while Washington itself has acted as the main sponsor of the Zionist regime’s crimes.

For his part, the Egyptian president highlighted the role that Egypt and Iran, considering their civilizational and historical position, can play in the establishment of regional security and stability.

He also expressed Egypt’s readiness to take practical steps to address the problems between the two countries.

Sisi stated that Egypt has done its utmost to stop the onslaught on Gaza, deliver humanitarian aids to people in the besieged enclave, and restore the rights of Palestinians.

The Egyptian leader also lauded Iran for supporting the people of Gaza, saying Tehran plays a significant role in ensuring stability in the region.