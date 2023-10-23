Israel seeking to force Palestinians to leave their motherland: Iran FM

Amirabdollahian had a phone conversation with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry on Sunday evening to pursue his diplomatic talks with the officials of Islamic countries to highlight the need to stop the Zionist regime’s war crimes against the oppressed people in Gaza.

The Iranian foreign minister appreciated Egypt for hosting an international meeting on the Zionist regime’s crimes and the ongoing crisis in Gaza and praised the country’s efforts to stop the conflict and send humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

Amirabdollahian once again reiterated that the Red Crescent of the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to send humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza through Egypt.

The Iranian foreign minister said, “The ultimate goal of the fake and occupying Israeli regime is the forced displacement of the residents of Gaza and the West Bank to the Sinai region in Egypt and parts of Jordan.”

“Actually, Tel Aviv is seeking to create a Palestinian state outside the historical land of the Palestinians, but the resistance has been the main hurdle to the materialization of the frantic dreams of the Zionists,” he added.

The Egyptian foreign minister also clarified on the recently-held Cairo meeting and welcomed Iran’s delivery of humanitarian aid.

He stated that talks and coordination between Islamic and Arab countries, including Iran and Egypt, on the Palestinian issue should continue.

During the talks, both sides underlined the need to immediately stop the killing of the Palestinian people and send humanitarian aid. They also voiced their firm opposition to the policy of forced displacement of the Palestinian residents of the Gaza Strip.

The Egyptian foreign minister also stated, “We are against widening the scope of the war and we believe that the Palestinian people should remain on their own land.”