Iran president Raisi says establishment of ties with Egypt possible

“The Islamic Republic of Iran sees no obstacles in the way of establishing relations with Egypt. This has been announced to the Egyptian side. Today’s meeting between the two countries’ foreign ministers can also pave the way for the establishment and revival of mutual ties,” said Ebrahim Raisi in a press conference in New York on Wednesday.

Raisi was referring to the meeting between the Iranian and Egyptian foreign ministers on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session in New York.

Iran severed ties with Egypt in 1979 following the victory of the Islamic Revolution which led to the ouster of autocratic Iranian ruler, the Shah.

After he was toppled, the Shah fled to Egypt where he was warmly welcomed by then Egyptian President Anwar El-Sadat, something which enraged the Islamic Republic of Iran and prompted Tehran to break its ties with Cairo.

President Raisi also touched upon the detente followed by a rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

“Iran and Saudi Arabia have re-established their relations and we intend to enhance these ties,” said the president.

Tehran and Riyadh had severed diplomatic ties years ago over a host of issues, namely Saudi Arabia’s execution of Shiite cleric Sheikh Nimr, one of its vocal critics, which led to the attack on the Saudi embassy in Tehran by angry protestors.

President Raisi further referred to the Tehran-Moscow cooperation, saying the two sides have long had economic, political, technological and scientific cooperation, and will continue to work together.