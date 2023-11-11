Iranian President urges Egypt to re-open Rafah border crossing to Palestinians in Gaza

Raisi told Sisi that everybody knows that it’s the US and the Zionist regime that are preventing the re-opening of the Rafah crossing to the oppressed people of Gaza.

He added that anyway, all these obstacles must be overcome to get aid to the Gazans. The Iranian president described the Cairo peace conference as a positive initiative, noting that Western governments prevented that meeting from producing positive results.

Raisi stressed the Cairo conference could have been a turning point in ending the crimes of Zionists against the defenseless women and children but the Western supporters of Israel foiled it.

Elsewhere, Raisi spoke about ties between Iran and Egypt. He said Iran sees no obstacles in expanding relations with Egypt, calling the country a “friend”.

Sisi for his part said Egypt is determined to have genuine ties with Iran.

The Egyptian president added that he had instructed relevant ministers to pursue deeper ties with Iran.

On Palestine, Sisi said Egypt has borne the brunt of the plight of Palestinians.