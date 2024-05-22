Egyptian foreign minister due in Tehran Wednesday

Ahmed Abu Zeid, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday that that Shoukry will represent Egypt in the mourning ceremony of the Iranian president and foreign minister and six other people who died in a helicopter crash.

This is the first time an Egyptian foreign minister is travelling to Tehran since the two sides severed ties after the victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution in 1979.

Efforts peaked during the late Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahin’s tenure to restore diplomatic ties.

Acting President Mohammad Mokhber and caretaker Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri will host delegations from over 50 countries in the memorial ceremony on Wednesday afternoon.

The Iranian president and his accompanying delegation died in the copter crash in northwestern Iran on Sunday and their burned bodies were recovered on Monday.