Egypt FM: Restoring ties with Iran among priorities

Sameh Shoukry and Hossein Amirabdollahian met on the sidelines of the UN Human Rights Council meeting In Geneva.

Shoukry expressed satisfaction with this meeting and expressed hope that these meetings will provide the basis for restoring relations between the two countries in line with the common interests of the two nations.

Shoukry considered the restoration of relations between the two countries based on mutual respect and common interests as one of Egypt’s priorities and said that Egypt’s policy is to try to establish joint cooperation based on common interests.

He said the relations between the two countries can be an important factor for the stability and containment of regional crises.

Expressing his satisfaction with the revival of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, Shoukry said: “We would like the future relations between Iran and Egypt to be built on solid foundations.”

He considered the joint membership of Egypt and Iran in the Non-Aligned Movement, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the BRICS group as opportunities for cooperation between the two countries.

Shoukry considered the issue of Palestine as important for the two countries and the region and said: “Egypt and Iran are united in supporting the issue of Palestine and stopping the crimes against the Palestinian nation. We will do our best to support the Palestinian nation.”

Amirabdollahian, for his part, considered the agreement of the two countries’ presidents to review and speed up the relations between Tehran and Cairo as paramount.

He stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran wants nothing but good for Egypt and the region, and said: “We consider the security of Egypt to be the security of Iran, and the cooperation of the two countries, including supporting Palestine, will have a positive impact on the entire region.”

Amirabdollahian called Egypt’s role in supporting Palestine and helping lift the human blockade of Gaza very important.

He called the Israeli regime the root cause of the crisis in the region and emphasized the need to continue joint efforts to stop the genocide of Palestinians and send humanitarian aid to the Palestinian nation.