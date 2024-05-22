Egypt FM calls for strengthening ties with Iran

Shukri made the call at a Wednesday meeting with Acting Iranian President Mohammad Mokhber after attending a ceremony in tribute to late President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

He is the first Egyptian foreign minister to visit Iran after the Islamic Revolution’s victory in 1979.

Shukri said he would have liked to travel to Iran in a better situation, but now he is the bearer of a message of condolence from Egypt’s president and the Al-Azhar sheikh over the passing of President Raisi and Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian.

While praising the outstanding role of the late president and foreign minister in forging unity among Islamic countries, the Egyptian foreign minister said the Islamic Republic of Iran is a deep-rooted establishment with strong foundations.

Shukri added that Egypt is confident that despite this tragic event, Iran will be through this critical period and that Cairo seeks to strengthen relations with Tehran.

Mokhber for his part thanked the government and people of Egypt for their kindness and sympathy with the government and people of Iran.

He said, “We have lost great, hard-working, caring and efficient personalities, and this is a bitter loss for the Iranian nation, but Iran will get through this”.

He referred to Raisi and Amirabdollahian’s efforts in creating unity among Muslim countries around the axis of Palestine.

Mokhber then spoke about the historical and civilizational background of Iran and Egypt, adding efforts will continue to expand bilateral ties in all spheres.