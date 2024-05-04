OIC conference kicks off in Gambia

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian is representing the Islamic Republic of Iran in the meeting.

Amirabdollahian is going to outline Iran’s stance on the developments in the Muslim world as well as on regional and international issues, especially the Zionist regime’s war on Gaza.

Also, in the meeting, which is held with the main theme of “enhancing unity and solidarity through dialogue on sustainable development”, various issues and challenges facing the Muslim world, especially the issue of Palestine and the current situation in the Gaza Strip, are discussed.

Meanwhile, three documents including the draft of the Palestinian resolution, the draft of the Banjul statement and the draft of the final document of the conference will be presented to the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC and then the summit of heads of states for approval.

The preparatory meeting of senior officials for the 15th conference of Muslim leaders in Banjul has started on April 30, 2024 (Tuesday).

Gambia will take over the presidency of the OIC from Saudi Arabia for three years.