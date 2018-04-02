Iran FM to Visit Turkey, Azerbaijan, Nakhchivan

In a statement on Monday, Bahram Qassemi said Zarif will travel to Turkey’s capital Ankara on Tuesday to discuss the Syria conflict and the Astana peace process.

“In Ankara, the foreign minister and his Turkish and Russian counterparts will attend a ministerial meeting on Syria. Exploring the latest developments in Syria and following up on the agreements made in Astana will be topics of discussions among the three foreign ministers,” he said.

Qassemi said Zarif will also accompany President Hassan Rouhani in a meeting of heads of governments of Iran, Turkey and Russia.

“During the [ministerial] meeting, the agenda of the meeting of the three presidents will be discussed,” Qassemi said.

On Thursday and Friday, Zarif will be in Azerbaijan’s capital of Baku to attend a mid-term ministerial conference of members of the Non-Aligned Movement, Qassemi said.

On Friday afternoon, the foreign minister will make a trip to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic upon the official invitation of the region, headded.

During his stay, the spokesman said, Zarif will meet with high-ranking officials of Nakhchivan.