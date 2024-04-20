Ex-Iranian FM Zarif: Time to stop Israeli aggressions

In a message posted on X, Zarif referred to the downing of some flying objects over the sky of the Iranian city of Isfahan on Friday.

Zarif said, in light of today’s reckless fireworks in Isfahan, all countries and leaders should focus on ending Israeli transgressions, particularly its war on Gaza.

Zarif slammed the US move to block a UN Security Council resolution aimed at Palestine’s full membership at the world body. He said

the US veto of the UNSC resolution on Palestine’s UN membership was clearly a step in the wrong direction.

Pointing to the Israeli killing and genocide campaign against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, Zarif added genocide continues apace in Gaza. Nothing will divert international public opinion from Israel’s atrocities.

Around 34,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s war on Gaza over the past six months.

The former Iranian foreign minister also referred to Israel’s deadly attack on Iran’s consulate in the Syrian capital on April 1, saying Israel’s recurring acts of aggression against Iran, especially its provocative attack on Iran’s diplomatic premises in Syria, went unpunished by the UN Security Council, compelling Iran to take a measured response in self-defense targeting only military facilities and—unlike Israel—intentionally avoiding civilians.