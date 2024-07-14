Iran ex-FM Zarif: New cabinet should lead to national unity

Zarif, who has been appointed by Pezeshkian as the head of the Strategic Council for Transition Period, posed a clip on his page in X social media platform, assuring the council is pursuing a strategy for political representation of all civil society groups and factions in the new cabinet.

He renewed his call on civil society, scientific associations, academic and trade associations to have active participation in the process of picking the members of the new administration.

Explaining the criteria on selecting the cabinet members, Zarif noted, 60 percent of the final list of the proposed candidates is supposed to comprise of cabinet members younger than 50 who hold the position for the first time.

Zarif added the ministers should be able to provide solutions to problems and be innovative.

Abiding by the Constitution, honesty, courage, avoiding factional or ethnic affiliations are among the general requirements for the posts, he clarified.