IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsLocal

Iran ex-FM Zarif: New cabinet should lead to national unity

By IFP Editorial Staff
Javad Zarif

Iran’s former foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is at the helm of choosing the cabinet members of President-Elect Massoud Pezeshkian’s administration, says the top goal of the new administration is to forge national unity in Iran.

Zarif, who has been appointed by Pezeshkian as the head of the Strategic Council for Transition Period, posed a clip on his page in X social media platform, assuring the council is pursuing a strategy for political representation of all civil society groups and factions in the new cabinet.

He renewed his call on civil society, scientific associations, academic and trade associations to have active participation in the process of picking the members of the new administration.

Explaining the criteria on selecting the cabinet members, Zarif noted, 60 percent of the final list of the proposed candidates is supposed to comprise of cabinet members younger than 50 who hold the position for the first time.

Zarif added the ministers should be able to provide solutions to problems and be innovative.

Abiding by the Constitution, honesty, courage, avoiding factional or ethnic affiliations are among the general requirements for the posts, he clarified.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks