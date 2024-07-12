Iran president-elect appoints former FM Zarif as head of transitional council

In his capacity as the head of the council, Zarif posted a message on X social media on Friday, dismissing reports that the new president has picked the final candidate for the vice presidential and some ministerial posts.

The former top diplomat also ‘categorically rejected’ claims that former reformist president Mohammad Khatami is putting pressure on Pezeshkian on certain members of the cabinet.

“So far, no candidate for any position, including first vice president, has even been considered. The review process will start after receiving the proposals of the NGOs, scientific associations, trade associations, and the private sector,” Zarif clarified.

The president-elect’s office issued a call on Thursday on a wide range of social groups and political parties in Iran to have their say on members of the incoming cabinet.

Several committees have also been formed to study the nominees for the top posts in meetings with the former foreign minister on Saturday and the new executive head next week, according to Zarif.

The council is assigned with cushioning the bumpy effects of the transition period through a careful study of the candidates for the posts based on a checklist of qualifications highlighted by the president-elect.