A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on July 8

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, July 8, 2018, and picked headlines from 20 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Newspapers today widely covered the results of the Friday talks in Vienna between foreign ministers of the P4+1 and Iran on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. A key focus of headlines today was the positive signals received from the talks, and the positive impact of the EU’s package on the markets.

The US’ bid to stop Iran’s oil imports and Tehran’s reaction to the move also received great coverage.

Also a top story was the execution of eight ISIS elements who were behind the 2017 terrorist attacks on the Iranian Parliament and the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini, the late founder of the Islamic Republic, in Tehran.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

 

19 Dey:

1- Zarif: We’re Sure World Standing against US

 

Abrar:

1- Rouhani: Europe Must Make Practical Decisions on JCPOA

 

Afarinesh:

1- Health Ministry: Child Obesity, Future Challenge of Society’s Health

 

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- What Information Iran Received from Israeli Minister

  • Spy on Death Row

2- Iran Cuts Electricity Supply to Iraq for Baghdad’s Debts

 

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Prosecutor General: Details of 16 Female ISIS Members

 

Asrar:

1- Oil Minister: Iran to Oppose US’ Oil Policies

 

Ebtekar:

1- Return of Life to Water Pipes

  • Residents Talk about Current Situation of Abadan, Khorramshahr

 

Etemad:

1- Oil Minister Calls US’ Bid to Stop Iran’s Oil Exports a Trade War

 

Ettela’at:

1- Transfer of Water from Persian Gulf to Central Plain of Iran to Be Expedited

 

Ghanoon:

1- Analyst: EU Worried about Its Prestige on JCPOA Case

 

Hamshahri:

1- Markets Show Cautious, but Positive Reaction to EU’s Package

 

Jame Jam:

1- Female Taekwondo Player Kimia Alizadeh to Be Iran’s Flag-Bearer in Jakarta Asian Games

 

Javan:

1- North Korea: US’ Demands Aimed at Looting Our Country

2- Now It’s War Time!

  • Bodies of Two Martyrs Returned to Iran after 36 Years

 

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Zarif: Parties to Iran Nuclear Deal Committed to Purchase Oil from Iran

2- Academic: Trump Is a Bully and Others Should Stand against Him

3- Israeli MP Invites Saudi Crown Prince to Address Knesset Session

 

Kayhan:

1- Europe Failed to Do Anything for Iran; Don’t Keep the Country Idle Anymore

2- Terrorists Surrender: Southern Front in Hands of Syrian Army

 

Sazandegi:

1- Lady of Iranian Diplomacy

  • VP Laya Joneydi First Iranian Woman to Attend Highest-Level Diplomatic Talks

2- Does Iran Know about Russia’s Stance towards Sanctions

 

Sepid:

1- Deputy Health Minister: 10,000 New Cases of Gastric Cancer in Iran

  • It’s Deadliest Type of Cancer and Very Hard to Treat

 

Shargh:

1- Trump Backs Off from Boycotting Iran’s Oil

2- Positive Signals from Vienna

 

Ta’adol:

1- Meeting Chaired by Rouhani Discusses Promotion of Employment, Production

 

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- Eight ISIS Elements Executed One Year after Attacking Iran Parliament, Imam Khomeini Mausoleum

   
   

