Newspapers today widely covered the results of the Friday talks in Vienna between foreign ministers of the P4+1 and Iran on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. A key focus of headlines today was the positive signals received from the talks, and the positive impact of the EU’s package on the markets.

The US’ bid to stop Iran’s oil imports and Tehran’s reaction to the move also received great coverage.

Also a top story was the execution of eight ISIS elements who were behind the 2017 terrorist attacks on the Iranian Parliament and the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini, the late founder of the Islamic Republic, in Tehran.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

19 Dey:

1- Zarif: We’re Sure World Standing against US

Abrar:

1- Rouhani: Europe Must Make Practical Decisions on JCPOA

Afarinesh:

1- Health Ministry: Child Obesity, Future Challenge of Society’s Health

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- What Information Iran Received from Israeli Minister

Spy on Death Row

2- Iran Cuts Electricity Supply to Iraq for Baghdad’s Debts

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Prosecutor General: Details of 16 Female ISIS Members

Asrar:

1- Oil Minister: Iran to Oppose US’ Oil Policies

Ebtekar:

1- Return of Life to Water Pipes

Residents Talk about Current Situation of Abadan, Khorramshahr

Etemad:

1- Oil Minister Calls US’ Bid to Stop Iran’s Oil Exports a Trade War

Ettela’at:

1- Transfer of Water from Persian Gulf to Central Plain of Iran to Be Expedited

Ghanoon:

1- Analyst: EU Worried about Its Prestige on JCPOA Case

Hamshahri:

1- Markets Show Cautious, but Positive Reaction to EU’s Package

Jame Jam:

1- Female Taekwondo Player Kimia Alizadeh to Be Iran’s Flag-Bearer in Jakarta Asian Games

Javan:

1- North Korea: US’ Demands Aimed at Looting Our Country

2- Now It’s War Time!

Bodies of Two Martyrs Returned to Iran after 36 Years

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Zarif: Parties to Iran Nuclear Deal Committed to Purchase Oil from Iran

2- Academic: Trump Is a Bully and Others Should Stand against Him

3- Israeli MP Invites Saudi Crown Prince to Address Knesset Session

Kayhan:

1- Europe Failed to Do Anything for Iran; Don’t Keep the Country Idle Anymore

2- Terrorists Surrender: Southern Front in Hands of Syrian Army

Sazandegi:

1- Lady of Iranian Diplomacy

VP Laya Joneydi First Iranian Woman to Attend Highest-Level Diplomatic Talks

2- Does Iran Know about Russia’s Stance towards Sanctions

Sepid:

1- Deputy Health Minister: 10,000 New Cases of Gastric Cancer in Iran

It’s Deadliest Type of Cancer and Very Hard to Treat

Shargh:

1- Trump Backs Off from Boycotting Iran’s Oil

2- Positive Signals from Vienna

Ta’adol:

1- Meeting Chaired by Rouhani Discusses Promotion of Employment, Production

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- Eight ISIS Elements Executed One Year after Attacking Iran Parliament, Imam Khomeini Mausoleum