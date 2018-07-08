IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, July 8, 2018, and picked headlines from 20 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Newspapers today widely covered the results of the Friday talks in Vienna between foreign ministers of the P4+1 and Iran on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. A key focus of headlines today was the positive signals received from the talks, and the positive impact of the EU’s package on the markets.
The US’ bid to stop Iran’s oil imports and Tehran’s reaction to the move also received great coverage.
Also a top story was the execution of eight ISIS elements who were behind the 2017 terrorist attacks on the Iranian Parliament and the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini, the late founder of the Islamic Republic, in Tehran.
The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:
19 Dey:
1- Zarif: We’re Sure World Standing against US
Abrar:
1- Rouhani: Europe Must Make Practical Decisions on JCPOA
Afarinesh:
1- Health Ministry: Child Obesity, Future Challenge of Society’s Health
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- What Information Iran Received from Israeli Minister
- Spy on Death Row
2- Iran Cuts Electricity Supply to Iraq for Baghdad’s Debts
Arman-e Emrooz:
1- Prosecutor General: Details of 16 Female ISIS Members
Asrar:
1- Oil Minister: Iran to Oppose US’ Oil Policies
Ebtekar:
1- Return of Life to Water Pipes
- Residents Talk about Current Situation of Abadan, Khorramshahr
Etemad:
1- Oil Minister Calls US’ Bid to Stop Iran’s Oil Exports a Trade War
Ettela’at:
1- Transfer of Water from Persian Gulf to Central Plain of Iran to Be Expedited
Ghanoon:
1- Analyst: EU Worried about Its Prestige on JCPOA Case
Hamshahri:
1- Markets Show Cautious, but Positive Reaction to EU’s Package
Jame Jam:
1- Female Taekwondo Player Kimia Alizadeh to Be Iran’s Flag-Bearer in Jakarta Asian Games
Javan:
1- North Korea: US’ Demands Aimed at Looting Our Country
2- Now It’s War Time!
- Bodies of Two Martyrs Returned to Iran after 36 Years
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Zarif: Parties to Iran Nuclear Deal Committed to Purchase Oil from Iran
2- Academic: Trump Is a Bully and Others Should Stand against Him
3- Israeli MP Invites Saudi Crown Prince to Address Knesset Session
Kayhan:
1- Europe Failed to Do Anything for Iran; Don’t Keep the Country Idle Anymore
2- Terrorists Surrender: Southern Front in Hands of Syrian Army
Sazandegi:
1- Lady of Iranian Diplomacy
- VP Laya Joneydi First Iranian Woman to Attend Highest-Level Diplomatic Talks
2- Does Iran Know about Russia’s Stance towards Sanctions
Sepid:
1- Deputy Health Minister: 10,000 New Cases of Gastric Cancer in Iran
- It’s Deadliest Type of Cancer and Very Hard to Treat
Shargh:
1- Trump Backs Off from Boycotting Iran’s Oil
2- Positive Signals from Vienna
Ta’adol:
1- Meeting Chaired by Rouhani Discusses Promotion of Employment, Production
Vatan-e Emrooz:
1- Eight ISIS Elements Executed One Year after Attacking Iran Parliament, Imam Khomeini Mausoleum