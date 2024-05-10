Iran’s Int’l book fair underway in Tehran, warmly received

Several senior Iranian officials attended the opening ceremony of the international book fair which will be running for 10 days.

About 100 foreign publishers from 25 countries have presented over 50,000 books that run a wide gamut of subjects for every age group and taste.

The mega-event draws over 400 thousand visitors per day.

Book lovers from across the world can visit this year’s fair around the clock as it is simultaneously being held online for the enthusiasts.

Several cultural events are also held on the sidelines, including programs on Palestine.

Yemen is the special guest of this year’s exhibition.