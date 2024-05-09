Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization spokesman: Israel undermining ties

Kamalvandi stressed that the Israeli regime aims to sabotage Tehran’s international relations.

The spokesperson of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization emphasized the robust cooperation between Iran and Russia, lamenting the interference of certain Western countries and Israel in fostering closer ties between Tehran and Moscow.

Highlighting Israel’s purported efforts to disrupt Iran’s diplomatic outreach, Kamalvandi reiterated Iran’s stance on its nuclear program, affirming that the country’s objectives do not include the development of nuclear weapons.