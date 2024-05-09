Thursday, May 9, 2024
Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization spokesman: Israel undermining ties

By IFP Editorial Staff
Behrouz Kamalvandi

In a recent statement, Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesperson for Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, criticized the Zionist regime's opposition to Iran's nuclear program, saying the work is completely peaceful in nature.

Kamalvandi stressed that the Israeli regime aims to sabotage Tehran’s international relations.

The spokesperson of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization emphasized the robust cooperation between Iran and Russia, lamenting the interference of certain Western countries and Israel in fostering closer ties between Tehran and Moscow.

Highlighting Israel’s purported efforts to disrupt Iran’s diplomatic outreach, Kamalvandi reiterated Iran’s stance on its nuclear program, affirming that the country’s objectives do not include the development of nuclear weapons.

