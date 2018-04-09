A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 9

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, April 9, and picked headlines from 20 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Several papers today covered the remarks made by the Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei about the country’s rising power and the enemies’ fear of such might.
The top story, however, was the growing dollar rates in Iran’s forex market and the unprecedented decrease in the value of the Iranian rial, which has turned the issue into a national crisis.
The National Nuclear Technology Day and the country’s achievements in this field were among other top stories today.
A number of papers also highlighted Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s tour of Africa and South America, which started with his visit to Senegal. The tour will later take him to Brazil, Uruguay, and Namibia.
The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:
19 Dey:
- Fall of National Currency amid Officials’ Silence
Abrar:
- Iran FM: Nuclear Deal Being Implemented
- Parliament Calls on Economic Officials to Discuss Hike in Forex Rates
Aftab-e Yazd:
- Iran Leader: Enemies’ Fear of Iran’s Rising Power Main Reason for Increased Attacks
- Unbridled US Dollar Rate: What Happened to Rouhani’s Promise?
- Zarif in Africa, Bin Salman in Europe
Arman-e Emrooz:
- Forex Coup: A Report on Those behind Recent Forex Market Fluctuations
Asrar:
- Iran Nuclear Chief: We’ll Return to 20% Enrichment in 4 Days
- Syria Invited to Summit of Arab Leaders in Riyadh
Ebtekar
- Controversy of US Dollar in City
- A Report on People’s Concerns about Increase in US Dollar Rate
- Parliament Trying to Control Forex Rates: Consequences of Dollar Instability
Etemad:
- 15 Years after Fall of Baghdad: What Happened to Iraq after US Invasion
- Nature of Iran’s Forex Market Changed
- Capability of Managing Forex Rates [Editorial]
Ettela’at:
- Iran Nuclear Chief: Europe to Be Humiliated If It Follows US Footsteps
Haft-e Sobh:
- US Dollar Is Kidding Us!
- Tragedy of Growing Dollar Rates Turning into Comedy
Jahan-e San’at:
- Government’s Silence towards Surging Dollar Rates: Guided Crisis
Javan:
- Chemical Attack to Keep US in Syria!
- On Anniversary of Khan Shaykhun, 2013 Scenario Repeated in Eastern Ghouta
- Nasrallah: Gaza Protests Slap on Face of “Deal of Century”
Jomhouri Eslami:
- Nasrallah: Lebanon Needs A Parliament that Can Counter Threats
Kayhan:
- Achievement of Government of JCPOA, Telegram: IRR 58,000 for $1
- Saudi Arabia Asks for Senegal, Sudan’s Help to Survive Ansarullah Attacks
Khorasan:
- Dream of Testing Tehran Reactor’s Nuclear Fuel to Be Operationalized
- Zarif: Any Deal with US Survives Only Until End of One US Presidential Term
Payam-e Zaman:
- Iran Nuclear Chief: 83 Nuclear Achievements to Be Unveiled Today
- Iran’s Nuclear Power, with or without JCPOA
Resalat:
- Enemy Looking for Psychological War, Sanction against Iran: Top Cleric
Rooyesh-e Mellat:
- Iran Has Always Supported Stability, Security in Lebanon: Foreign Ministry
Sazandegi:
- Sedition of Dollar
- US Dollar Rate Surges in Iran Market, Expected to Rise Even More
Shahrvand:
- Suspicious Demands for US Dollar
- Questionable Purchase of US Banknotes Drops Iranian Rial’s Value by 10% in One Day
Shargh:
- Rumours Spreading among Conservatives: A Military President!
- Allahkaram: A Man of Military Better Choice for Iran’s Presidency
- A Bridge to Two Continents: Zarif Starts Visits to Africa, South America