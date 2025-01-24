Zoroastrian era Sadeh festival celebrated in Sheshtamad, northeastern Iran

Mohammad Hossein Davtalab, a cultural heritage expert and the festival organizer, in an interview with IRNA news agency, highlighted the festival’s rich history, dating back to ancient Iran and Zoroastrian traditions.

The Sadeh celebration, honoring the deity Mithra, is also observed in the Zoroastrian communities of Yazd and Kerman provinces.

Davtalab explained that the main event of the Sadeh festival involves lighting a fire at night. Participants connect metal wires with thread and kindling, creating a fiery ball that is thrown to symbolize hope and joy.

The ancient tradition serves as a prelude to the larger Nowruz, or Persian New Year, celebrations in Sheshtamad. It is celebrated 57 days before Nowruz, with residents lighting fires on hilltops and reciting traditional poems.

Sheshtamad boasts numerous historical and cultural landmarks, including the mausoleum of the renowned writer and historian Abul-Hasan Beyhaqi and various sanctuaries.

The town’s temperate mountainous climate and lush nature make it an attractive destination for tourists as well.