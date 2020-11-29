Zarif Urges Europe to Abandon Double Standards on State Terrorism

Iran’s foreign minister has called on the international community, especially the European Union, to give up their double standards and condemn the assassination of top Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

In a tweet addressing German-speaking people, Mohammad Javad Zarif said there are traces of Tel Aviv’s involvement in the crime.

“Terrorists assassinated an eminent Iranian scientist,” he tweeted.

“Such a cowardly act which has serious signs of Israel’s involvement indicates the bellicosity of its perpetrators out of desperation,” he added.

He called on European states to denounce the assassination, which he dismissed as an act of “state terrorism.”