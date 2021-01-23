Zarif to Visit Baku, Moscow, Yerevan, Tbilisi, Ankara in Regional Tour

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman says Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is to start a tour of regional countries on Monday.

Saeed Khatibzadeh said the top Iranian diplomat, heading a delegation, is to visit the Azerbaijan Republic, the Russian Federation, the Republic of Armenia, the Republic of Georgia and the Republic of Turkey where he will sit down with his opposite numbers as well as other officials of those countries.

During his meetings, Zarif is to discuss bilateral issues, the latest developments in the Caucasus region, joints projects underway and ways of promoting peace and stability in the region, the spokesman added.