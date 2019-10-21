Zarif Says Ready to Visit Saudi If Conditions Prepared

Speaking to Yemen’s Al-Masirah TV on Monday, Zarif said “once appropriate conditions are prepared, I’m ready to visit Riyadh to settle the differences.”

He said Iran has regular contacts with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who recently visited Iran as a mediator, on the issue of Yemen.

“Tehran welcomes any initiative to ease tensions in the region, and will cooperate to end the Yemen war,” he noted.

Zarif said the Islamic Republic will always stand by the Yemeni nation, and believes the cessation of war will first help the Yemeni civilians.

In a meeting with Imran Khan in Tehran on October 13, Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei suggested that the country has no reason for hostility against Saudi Arabia, but regretted that such countries are acting against Iran under the will of the United States.

Ayatollah Khamenei expressed regret over the destructive role of certain countries in the region and their war on Yemen.

“We have no motive for being hostile to these countries, but they are under the will of the United States …in acting against Iran,” the Leader said.

“Ending the war in Yemen will have a positive impact on the region,” he added.