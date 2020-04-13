Zarif Meets Envoys of Iraq, Czech, Bulgaria, N Korea, Nicaragua

The new ambassadors of the Czech Republic, the Republic of Bulgaria, the People’s Republic of Korea, and the Republic of Nicaragua have met with Foreign Minister Zarif at the beginning of their diplomatic missions.

In separate meetings on Monday, the foreign diplomats handed over copies of their credentials to the Iranian foreign minister.

The outgoing ambassador of Iraq, Saad Jawad Qandil, also held talks with and bade farewell to the Iranian foreign minister at the end of his diplomatic mission.