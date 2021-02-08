Zarif Holds Talks with Romanian, Senegalese, Malaysian Envoys

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has held separate meetings with the new ambassadors of Senegal and Romania to Tehran as well as the outgoing Malaysian envoy.

In their Monday meetings with Zarif, Romania’s Mirela-Carmen Grecu and Senegal’s Dieng presented copies of their credentials to the Iranian foreign minister at the beginning of their diplomatic missions in Tehran.

Outgoing Malaysian ambassador to Tehran Datuk Rustam Yahaya also bid farewell to the Iranian top diplomat at the end of his mission.