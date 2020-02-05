Zarif Holds Talks with PA President, Hamas Chief on ‘Deal of Century’

In a telephone conversation, Foreign Minister Zarif and Haniyeh discussed the latest developments in Palestine and the American-Zionist plot, known as deal of the century.

In the phone call, the top Iranian diplomat vehemently condemned the inhumane plan proposed by US President Donald Trump, known as deal of the century, and voiced support for the unanimous stances of the Palestinian people and leaders in opposition to the unilateral plan.

Foreign Minister Zarif also emphasized the necessity for unity and solidarity among the Palestinian groups and the free nations and governments of the world in the all-out confrontation with such major plot of the century.

The foreign minister further expounded on Iran’s stances in support of the Palestinian people’s rightful and legitimate struggle against the Zionist occupiers, and highlighted the widespread popular and governmental movements against such cruel American-Zionist project.

For his part, Haniyeh pointed to the Palestinian nation’s struggles and to the unity and solidarity formed in the confrontation with the hostile plan, and highlighted the determination of the Palestinian leaders, people and resistance groups in the fight against the Zionist regime’s occupation.

He finally praised the Islamic Republic of Iran for its efforts to support the oppressed Palestinian nation in the perseverance and resistance against the occupiers.

Also in a phone conversation on Tuesday night, Zarif and PA President Abbas conferred on the latest developments in the occupied territories and Trump’s Middle East plan.

The two sides rejected the American-Zionist deal, and underlined the necessity for unity and solidarity of the Muslim world in support for all the rights of the oppressed people of Palestine.