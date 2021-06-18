Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had a meeting with Abdullah Abdullah, the head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, in the Turkish city of Antalya.

Zarif Expresses Concern over Security Situation in Afghanistan

During the meeting, which was held on Thursday on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Foreign Minister Zarif expressed concern over the security situation of Afghanistan, and underlined the necessity of holding intra-Afghan talks.

Abdullah, in turn, praised Iran’s constructive efforts, and elaborated on the current situation in Afghanistan.