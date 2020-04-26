Zarif Confers with Omani, Iraqi FMs on COVID-19 Outbreak

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has held separate phone conversations with his Omani and Iraqi counterparts, Yusuf bin Alawi and Mohamed Ali Alhakim, on the latest regional developments as well as the COVID-19 outbreak.

In these phone calls, the top diplomats congratulated each other on the advent of the holy Islamic month of Ramadan.

They also discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations, the regional issues, and the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

The Iranian and Iraqi foreign ministers particularly exchanged views on the latest developments in Iraq.