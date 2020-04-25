Iran Congratulates Leaders of Muslim States on Arrival of Ramadan

In separate letters to leaders of Islamic countries, Rouhani offered congratulations on the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan, the month of the revelation of the Qur’an and divine mercy and forgiveness.

“I hope in this blessed month we will be able to strengthen relations between Islamic countries as much as possible, and also accelerate the process of combatting COVID-19 through joint efforts and exchange of experiences.”

President Rouhani added in his message, “Ramadan has once again come to touch the souls of the pious with its fragrance hidden in its worship and spirituality, so that the righteous servants can cultivate and purify their souls and purify themselves through this valuable opportunity.”

At the end of the message, Rouhani beseeched Almighty God to accept the obedience and worship of the leaders of Islamic countries during the holy month of Ramadan and wished happiness and pride for Muslims.