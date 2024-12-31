President Pezeshkian hopes war, genocide would end in New Year

In a message on Monday, Pezeshkian extended Christmas and New Year greetings to the leaders and people of the countries celebrating the auspicious occasions.

He expressed hope that peace and tranquility would be established worldwide in 2025.

The Iranian president noted that Jesus Christ is the prophet of light and mercy whose birth is the celebration of peace and morality in human societies.

Like all divine prophets, Christ’s teachings are the solution to eliminating injustice, he added.

In a separate message, Pezeshkian also congratulated the leaders and people of countries that are only celebrating the New Year.

In a post on his official X account on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei extended Christmas and New Year greetings to Christians around the globe, including “fellow Christian compatriots” in Iran.

He emphasized that the occasion serves as a reminder of Jesus Christ’s teachings of justice, peace, and love.