Zarif Calls Regional Counterparts amid N Syria Interim Ceasefire

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has held separate telephone conversations with the Foreign Ministers of Iraq, Russia and Syria on the latest developments in the region, particularly over the situation in northern Syria.
The talks will continue in particular with officials from other countries in the region.
This comes as Ankara has agreed to suspend its offensive for five days to allow the Kurds to withdraw from the Turkey-Syria border or the so-called “Safe Zone” Turkey seeks to create.
The announcement on Thursday came after negotiations between US Vice-President Mike Pence and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Turkish capital.