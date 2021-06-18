Zarif, Afghanistan’s Former FM Discuss Afghan Peace in Antalya

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held talks with Salahuddin Rabbani, the former foreign minister of Afghanistan and one of the leaders of Jamiat-e Islami Party, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

In the Thursday meeting, the Iranian Foreign Minister highlighted the necessity for cooperation among all Afghan movements in countering the country’s unfavourable security situation.

Zarif, who is in Turkey to attend the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, also underlined Iran’s continued support for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Rabbani, in turn, elaborated on the latest status of Afghanistan, and highlighted Iran’s position in contributing to peace and security in the country.