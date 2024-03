He has recently won two Arnold Classic titles, one at the Arnold Classic in the U.S. state of Ohio and the other one days later at 2024 Arnold Classic UK Men’s Open.

Choopan secured the first place in the 2022 Mr. Olympia competitions and finished the runner-up in the same annual contests in 2023.

He made his Mr. Olympia debut in 2019, finishing third and winning the People’s Champion Award at the show for the first time.