WHO to Use Iran’s Experience in Dealing with Corona: Minister

Namaki said on Thursday that during an online meeting with the international body, they approved Iran’s acceptable moves in the fight against COVID-19.

He said one of these moves was the National Mobilisation Plan in which 90 percent of the targeted society have been screened.

He said some questions have been raised as to why the corona infection rate has increased despite our acceptable measures. The answer is because the country is now able to discover more cases.

Namaki stressed that people must know “we are in the stage of disease management and have not yet reached the stage of disease control.”

He further raised hope that by April 8, which is the end of the first phase of social distancing plan, people have more cooperation because this will have an impact on future moves.