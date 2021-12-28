What media say about the Vienna talks?

Abrar:

1. Ulyanov: Iranian, Russian, Chinese delegations meet to compare notes

Arman Melli:

1. Vienna agreement under the auspices of Russia and China?

Donya-ye-Eghtesad:

1. Vienna negotiations on common document

Ebtekar:

1. Hidden deadline of the Vienna negotiations: Threatening comments by the western sides is unconstructive

2. Khatibzadeh announces we are ready to stay in Vienna until we get the results

Etemad:

1. Foreign relations should be given some serious thought : Reviewing the JCPOA negotiations in talks with Seyed Hossein Mousavian

Eghtesad-e-Mardom:

1. Khatibzadeh: All sides should go to Vienna with a will to get an agreement

Hemayat:

1. China: Remove illegal sanctions against Iran

Iran:

1. Leaving behind Vienna 6: “Iran” report on the significance of getting Iranian draft and its impact on the new round talks

Javan:

1. Iran recognizes no “Vienna Deadline”

Foreign Ministry spokesman, yesterday and in reaction to the comments by US National Security Advisor: The Iranian negotiating team will stay in Vienna for as long as required

Khorasan:

1. Getting rid of the June document; negotiations focus on the new text

San’at:

1. Negotiation based on the new document

Setareh Sobh:

1. Green light to agreement

2. Speaking with international relations analyst, Dr. Mahdi Zakerian: The reaction of the

market in the previous government was positive but the reaction is negative in the incumbent government

Shahrvand:

1. June 2020 document is no longer on the table

Amir Abdollahian announcement: We abandoned the previous documents

Negotiations begin based on the new document

Shargh:

1. Oil money should be deposited in Iran’s account

Reviving the JCPOA in simple terms as the foreign minister put it

2. The missing element to ensure the agreement lasts (Editorial)

Tejarat:

1. Foreign Minister: Iran is after the JCPOA’s economic benefits