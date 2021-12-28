Tuesday, December 28, 2021
IFP Exclusive

What media say about the Vienna talks?

By IFP Editorial Staff

The resumption of the eighth round of the Vienna talks, aimed at lifting the anti-Tehran sanctions and the revival of the JCPOA, was highlighted in the Iranian media.

Abrar:
1. Ulyanov: Iranian, Russian, Chinese delegations meet to compare notes

AbrarNews

 

Arman Melli:
1. Vienna agreement under the auspices of Russia and China?

ArmanMeli

 

Donya-ye-Eghtesad:
1. Vienna negotiations on common document

DonyayeEghtesad

 

Ebtekar:
1. Hidden deadline of the Vienna negotiations: Threatening comments by the western sides is unconstructive

2. Khatibzadeh announces we are ready to stay in Vienna until we get the results

Ebtekaar

 

Etemad:
1. Foreign relations should be given some serious thought : Reviewing the JCPOA negotiations in talks with Seyed Hossein Mousavian

Etemaad

 

Eghtesad-e-Mardom:
1. Khatibzadeh: All sides should go to Vienna with a will to get an agreement

EghtesadeMardom

 

Hemayat:
1. China: Remove illegal sanctions against Iran

Hemayat

 

Iran:
1. Leaving behind Vienna 6: “Iran” report on the significance of getting Iranian draft and its impact on the new round talks

Iran 1

 

Javan:
1. Iran recognizes no “Vienna Deadline

  • Foreign Ministry spokesman, yesterday and in reaction to the comments by US National Security Advisor: The Iranian negotiating team will stay in Vienna for as long as required

Javan 1

 

Khorasan:
1. Getting rid of the June document; negotiations focus on the new text

khorasannews

 

San’at:
1. Negotiation based on the new document

JahanSanat

 

Setareh Sobh:
1. Green light to agreement

2. Speaking with international relations analyst, Dr. Mahdi Zakerian: The reaction of the

  • market in the previous government was positive but the reaction is negative in the incumbent government

SetarehSobh 1

 

Shahrvand:
1. June 2020 document is no longer on the table

  • Amir Abdollahian announcement: We abandoned the previous documents
    Negotiations begin based on the new document

Shahrvand

 

Shargh:
1. Oil money should be deposited in Iran’s account

  • Reviving the JCPOA in simple terms as the foreign minister put it
    2. The missing element to ensure the agreement lasts (Editorial)

Shargh 1

 

Tejarat:
1. Foreign Minister: Iran is after the JCPOA’s economic benefits

TejaratOnline

