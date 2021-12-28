What media say about the Vienna talks?

Abrar:
1. Ulyanov: Iranian, Russian, Chinese delegations meet to compare notes
Arman Melli:
1. Vienna agreement under the auspices of Russia and China?
Donya-ye-Eghtesad:
1. Vienna negotiations on common document
Ebtekar:
1. Hidden deadline of the Vienna negotiations: Threatening comments by the western sides is unconstructive
2. Khatibzadeh announces we are ready to stay in Vienna until we get the results
Etemad:
1. Foreign relations should be given some serious thought : Reviewing the JCPOA negotiations in talks with Seyed Hossein Mousavian
Eghtesad-e-Mardom:
1. Khatibzadeh: All sides should go to Vienna with a will to get an agreement
Hemayat:
1. China: Remove illegal sanctions against Iran
Iran:
1. Leaving behind Vienna 6: “Iran” report on the significance of getting Iranian draft and its impact on the new round talks
Javan:
1. Iran recognizes no “Vienna Deadline”
- Foreign Ministry spokesman, yesterday and in reaction to the comments by US National Security Advisor: The Iranian negotiating team will stay in Vienna for as long as required
Khorasan:
1. Getting rid of the June document; negotiations focus on the new text
San’at:
1. Negotiation based on the new document
Setareh Sobh:
1. Green light to agreement
2. Speaking with international relations analyst, Dr. Mahdi Zakerian: The reaction of the
- market in the previous government was positive but the reaction is negative in the incumbent government
Shahrvand:
1. June 2020 document is no longer on the table
- Amir Abdollahian announcement: We abandoned the previous documents
Negotiations begin based on the new document
Shargh:
1. Oil money should be deposited in Iran’s account
- Reviving the JCPOA in simple terms as the foreign minister put it
2. The missing element to ensure the agreement lasts (Editorial)
Tejarat:
1. Foreign Minister: Iran is after the JCPOA’s economic benefits