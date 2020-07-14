Wearing Mask More Effective Than Any COVID-19 Vaccine: Official

The Iranian health ministry has emphatically urged the use of face masks to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Masks are more effective than any vaccine to prevent the COVID-19 infection and can prevent the contraction of the disease by up to 95 percent,” said Kianoush Jahanpour, the head of the Public Relations and Information Office of the Iranian Health Ministry.

He said it is not necessary to wear industrially produced, standard masks to protect against the disease, adding home-made masks are as effective.

He then urged people to maintain personal hygiene and observe health protocols to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

“All around the world, the only way to prevent the COVID-19 is to wash hands with water and soap regularly, avoid attending nonessential gatherings, maintaining physical distance, and, more importantly, the use of face masks by all, especially in public places,” he noted.

He then touched upon the effectiveness of vaccines on the prevention of diseases.

“Still, no vaccine has been produced for the COVID-19 disease, but even if it is produced, it will be effective only relatively like the flu vaccine,” he said.

The official noted that efforts are underway in Iran to develop a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, which could prevent the disease by around 70 to 75 percent.

However, he said washing hands and abiding by social distancing measures could even be more effective.