Walnut Cookie; A Tehrani Sweet for Nowruz

These delicately-spiced, rose-scented cookies are perfect for cooking at home since they have no flour. They are nutty and rich, slightly chewy with a crunchy exterior. Pistachios or almonds can be substituted for the walnuts.

Ingredients:

Crushed walnut: 100 to 125 g

Powdered sugar: 80 g

Egg yolks: 3

Pistachio powder: ½ tbsp.

Vanilla: ¼ tsp

Directions:

To begin, mix egg yolks with sugar and vanilla using an electric mixer until it gets creamy and sticky. Chop the walnuts and add to the mixture, and gently stir with a spoon. Now the main stuff of your cookie is ready.

Roll pieces of dough into balls and place onto baking sheets. Cookies should be spaced apart. Press a walnut piece into each cookie, then brush with the egg yolk glaze. Place the tray in the oven that you have warmed for about half an hour before.

Remove the tray from the oven for after ten to fifteen minutes. Allow them to cool on the baking sheets for at least 10 minutes before transferring to a rack to cool completely.