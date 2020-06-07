Wall of Distrust Stands between Iran, US: Spokesman

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran says the wall of distrust continues to exist between Tehran and Washington, stressing that Iran awaits deeds rather than words to prove the US’ goodwill, irrespective of the upcoming US presidential election results.

Speaking to reporters in Tehran, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi advised the US administration to take practical measures to win the Iranian nation’s trust and be allowed to take part in the JCPOA meetings.

“The domestic issues of the US are not so important to us. What matters to the Islamic Republic of Iran is the actions of various US administrations, while, sadly, we have not witnessed any (US) action in recent years and even in the past that could win the trust of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Iranian nation,” the spokesperson said.

“The wall of distrust still exists between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America. So, Mr. Trump is dealing with his own domestic issues. The (presidential) election is a domestic matter of the Americans themselves. We have never waited and will never wait for the internal developments in the US or to see what the results of the election will be,” he underlined.

“We did not leave the negotiating table. We were engaged in the negotiations within the framework of (P)5+1. They (Americans) were a party to the JCPOA. It was them who left the negotiation table and reneged on their commitments and violated the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231,” said Mousavi.

Pointing to the pessimism about a shift in the US government’s policy towards Iran, the spokesperson added, “Therefore, we do not believe that any special development would take place either he (Trump) remains in office or leaves. What is important to us is the US’ action. We do not care about words at all.”

“What matters to us is the US’ move to honour its commitments, while it has failed to do so, so far. The high-ranking authorities of our country have set a condition that if the US repents (of its breach of the JCPOA), returns to the JCPOA, compensates for the damages it has done to the Iranian nation, and lifts the cruel sanctions, then they will be able to once again participate in the format of the JCPOA and the P5+1 and be present in there (multilateral talks) as well,” Mousavi stated.

In May 2018, US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the JCPOA.

Thereafter, the US administration has pushed for a new deal with Iran, but Tehran has ruled out any negotiations unless the US removes the whole sanctions, returns to the 2015 nuclear deal, and fulfills its commitments under the JCPOA.