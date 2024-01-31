US threats won’t deter Yemen from keeping up Red Sea operations: Houthis

He wrote on X the United States had threatened via Omani backchannels to mobilize “fronts” against Yemen.

The official said that any American “endeavors or folly” against Yemen would end in failure, adding that the Yemeni people “will not be deterred” from “their mission [of supporting] Gaza”.

Yemen’s Armed Forces have been staging many strikes against Israeli vessels or those bound for the occupied Palestinian territories’ ports.

The operations have been described as a response to an October 7, 2023-present war and siege that the Israeli regime has been waging against Gaza following an operation carried out by the Palestinian territory’s resistance movements.

More than 26,700 Palestinians, some 70 percent of whom are women, children, and adolescents, have been killed in the brutal onslaught so far.

The United States has been providing Israel with unbridled military and political support in its onslaught against Gaza, arming Tel Aviv with more than 10,000 tons of military hardware. The US has also torpedoed the prospect of cessation of the Israeli aggression by stonewalling ratification of all United Nations Security Council resolutions that have been calling for a permanent ceasefire in the Israeli aggression.

The Yemeni forces have vowed to keep up their operations as long as the Israeli regime presses on with the military campaign.

Yemen’s defense minister has also censured American and British attempts to militarize the Red Sea in support of Israel’s genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip, stressing that the Yemeni armed forces will put a “painful end” to the US hegemony in the strategic waterway.

Major General Mohammad Nasser al-Atifi made the remarks in a meeting attended by the country’s top military commanders and defense officials in the capital Sana’a on Tuesday, Yemen’s Arabic-language al-Masirah television network reported.

This comes as the United States and Britain have been conducting strikes on Yemen in response to attacks by the Yemeni military against Israeli-owned ships or merchant vessels heading to the occupied territories.

“Yemen’s leadership, government, people, army and geography are [more] superior, stronger … to be shaken by the criminal raids of the tripartite American-British-Zionist aggression,” Atifi said.

“The continuation of the treacherous American-British aggression is a blatant violation of the sovereignty of Yemen and destabilizes the security and stability of the region … Yemeni people and their armed forces will not be terrified by America’s internationally banned missiles and bombs,” he added.

Stressing that the US and Israel are always a symbol of chaos and destruction, Yemen’s defense minister said the United States is “a terrorist state”, and a sponsor of terrorism and terrorists, which supports Israel’s brutality against Palestinians.

“We tell them from the Red Sea that we are the ones who [will] put a painful end to American hegemony, which will mark its end with its own hand,” Atifi continued, adding that Yemen’s leadership is “aware of the nature of the challenges, consequences, and repercussions of closing the Red and Arab Seas to the Zionists”.

Atifi also stressed the US and UK must realize the strength of Yemen’s sovereignty and that the Yemeni armed forces will not allow the Red Sea to be a channel “that feeds the Zionists’ brutality and crimes against our people in Palestine.”