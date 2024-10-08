Houthis say fired missiles and drones at Tel Aviv

The Houthis fired two missiles at Israeli military sites in Jaffa and Tel Aviv, the spokesperson stated in a televised speech on Monday.

He said the first was a “Palestine 2 type” missile, which succeeded in hitting its target.

He added that earlier today, the Houthis launched several drones at Tel Aviv and Eilat, with a number of them successfully reaching their targets.

Earlier Monday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had announced a surface-to-surface missile fired from Yemen was successfully intercepted by the Israeli Air Force. But the IDF noted it was “not aware” of any drone launches from Yemen.

Since the onset of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni group has been conducting numerous strikes against the occupied territories.

Houthis have stressed that they will not stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in the besieged enclave end.