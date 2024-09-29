Houthis claim fired ballistic missile at Israel’s Ben Gurion airport

The Houthis announced targeting the Ben Gurion airport in the central part of the occupied Palestinian territories concomitantly with Netanyahu’s arrival from a New York visit.

There was no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

“The operation was carried out with a Palestine 2 ballistic missile,” Yahya Saree said in a statement.

“The Yemeni armed forces – along with all the honourable and free people of the nation – continue to respond to the crimes of the Israeli enemy, and will not hesitate to raise the level of escalation in response to the requirements of the stage and participate in the defence of Gaza and Lebanon.”

“These operations will cease only after the cessation of the aggression against Gaza and Lebanon,” he added.

Since the onset of the Israeli aggression against Gaza and Lebanon, the Houthis have been conducting numerous retaliatory strikes against the occupied territories.

The leader of Yemen’s Houthis has also promised the death of Hezbollah chief Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah “will not be in vain”.

“These great sacrifices and great injustice will not be wasted,” Abdul Malik al-Houthi said in a televised speech. He added his fighters were directed towards “improving performance” after previous missile and drone strikes against Israel.

The resistance leader was assassinated during the most recent stage of the regime’s escalation against Lebanon that saw it conducting dozens of air attacks against the southern suburbs of the country’s capital Beirut.