US air raids target several cities across Yemen

Forces from the US Central Command (CENTCOM), the military command responsible for US forces in the Middle East, “conducted strikes on 15 Houthi targets in Iranian-backed Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen today”, it said on X on Friday.

Four strikes targeted Sanaa and seven hit Hodeidah, according to the Houthi-run Al Masirah TV network.

The Hodeidah strikes hit the airport and the Katheib area, which has a Houthi-controlled military base, Al Masirah added. At least one strike hit Dhamar province, and air raids took place in Bayda province, southeast of Sanaa, the Houthi media office also reported.

“These actions were taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US, coalition, and merchant vessels,” CENTCOM said in its post on X, adding that the strikes took place at around 1400GMT.

The Associated Press news agency, quoting unnamed US officials, said the strikes targeted weapons systems, bases and other equipment belonging to the Houthis.

Al Masirah, which did not elaborate on any damage or casualties, said the United Kingdom also participated in the attacks.

But the UK Ministry of Defence has categorically denied any involvement in the strikes, according to an official who spoke to the Al Jazeera office in London.

Washington has repeatedly struck Houthi targets in Yemen since January in response to attacks by the group on shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The Houthis say their strikes, which have disrupted maritime traffic in a globally important waterway, target vessels linked to Israel and are intended to signal solidarity with Palestinians and opposition to Israel’s war on Gaza.

Now as the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, another Iran-backed group, escalates with Israeli strikes killing about 2,000 people in Lebanon, the Houthis are also demanding Israel halt its assault there.

Israel has also struck Yemen with Israeli strikes on Hodeidah last month killing at least five people after the group said it targeted Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport with a missile.

The latest strikes came a day after the Houthis said they carried out a drone attack on Tel Aviv. The Israeli military said it intercepted “a suspicious aerial target” off central Israel overnight without giving further details.

The attacks also come just days after the Houthis threatened “escalating military operations” targeting Israel after they apparently shot down a US military drone flying over Yemen. And just last week, the group claimed responsibility for an attack targeting American warships.

The rebels fired more than a half-dozen ballistic missiles and antiship cruise missiles and launched two drones at three US ships that were travelling through the Bab al-Mandeb strait, but all were intercepted by navy destroyers, according to several US officials.