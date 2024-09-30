Iran condemns Israeli raid on Yemen, raps US complicity

Kanaani strongly condemned the Zionist regime’s attacks on fuel depots and the power plant in the port of Hodeidah.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson described these savage attacks, which led to the destruction of civilian infrastructure in Yemen’s Hodeidah port, as indicative of the inhumane nature of the Zionist regime.

He added that these crimes are carried out with the unconditional support of the U.S. regime, making Washington a full partner in the atrocities committed by the criminal gang ruling Tel Aviv.

Kanaani praised the honorable support of the Yemeni people for the oppressed Palestinian nation and emphasized that the Zionist regime’s assault on Yemen and its civilian and service infrastructure is a blatant and repeated violation of the United Nations Charter.

He stressed that the international community has a responsibility to stand against such rampant lawlessness by the regime.

The spokesperson for the diplomatic apparatus once again warned of the consequences of the Zionist regime’s warmongering and incendiary actions for regional and international peace and security.

He noted that the supporters of this regime, including the U.S. government, are directly responsible for the dangerous and unpredictable consequences of the continued Zionist crimes in Palestine and Lebanon, as well as their aggressive and adventurist attacks on Yemen.

Israel’s military announced on Sunday it has launched a series of air attacks on Houthi targets in Yemen, further heightening fears of a wider regional conflict in the wake of intensified Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

In a statement on Sunday, the military said dozens of aircraft, including fighter jets, attacked power plants and sea port facilities at the Ras Isa and Hodeidah ports.

The attack killed at least four people – one port worker and three electric engineers – the Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah TV reported citing health officials.

The airstrikes also caused power outages in most parts of Hodeidah, according to residents.