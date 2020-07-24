US State Terrorism Continues in Air, on Ground, at Sea: Iran

Iranian Minister of Culture Seyyed Abbas Salehi has described the US jet fighters’ interception of an Iranian passenger plane over the Syrian airspace as the latest instance of Washington’s “state-sponsored terrorism”.

“From the US shoot-down of Iran Air Flight 655 over the Persian Gulf to its harassment of Mahan Air passenger plane and spreading fear among its passengers! The US state terrorism continues up in the air, on the ground, and at the sea,” Salehi tweeted on Friday.

His comments came after US warplanes conducted some aggressive and “dangerous” manoeuvring close to the Mahan Air flight over Syria’s al-Tanf region.

Mahan Air’s Flight 1152 had taken off from Tehran and was en route to the Lebanese capital when the incident happened.

Several passengers said their heads hit hard against the ceiling after the plane had to swoop lower. Footage released by Iran’s state broadcaster showed blood running from the top of the head of one and several others, who had suffered scars, while one passenger was seen lying down apparently unconscious on the airplane’s floor.

Upon landing in Lebanon, a couple of kids were also transferred to a hospital in Beirut for hand fractures.