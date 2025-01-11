IFP ExclusiveForeign Policy

Former minister suggests Iranian gov’t express sympathy for Los Angeles fire victims

By IFP Editorial Staff

Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, the former minister of communications, has proposed that the Iranian government extend its sympathies to those affected by the Los Angeles fire in the US.

In a message on his Telegram channel, Azari Jahromi wrote, “It is appropriate for the Iranian government to express condolences to the victims of the devastating Los Angeles fires, especially to our dear Iranian compatriots residing in those areas, just as the US government expressed its sympathy with the people of Iran during the tragic Bam earthquake” in 2003.

He emphasized that humanity transcends conflicts, stating, “Humanity is higher than differences…”

The Los Angeles wildfires began on January 9 and have caused unprecedented devastation.

The fires, which were fueled by dry conditions and powerful winds, have burned over 37,000 acres, destroyed around 10,000 buildings and claimed at least 11 lives so far.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks