US Sanctions Targeting Iran’s Medical Sector amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Minister

Iran’s health minister says unilateral sanctions imposed on the country are targeting medicines and medical equipment amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at a virtual meeting of the UN, Saeed Namaki described Washington’s sanctions as economic terrorism.

“The unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States will have a negative impact on the trend of fighting the [coronavirus] pandemic in my country,” said the minister.

“Illegal unilateral actions impede people’s easy access to basic medial items and needs, and hence, jeopardizes Iranian citizens’ health,” he added.

“This pandemic reminds us of how much honesty, solidarity and cooperation we need at local, regional and global levels,” he said.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic has swept the world and has offered numerous lessons to learn for all, which shows the international community lacks enough preparedness to counter the disease.

“Global readiness and emergency reaction should top the agenda of governments and international agencies for the decades to come,” said Namaki.

“Leadership, solidarity, cooperation among different sectors, intervention based on evidence and coordination between countries are the necessary tools to manage the COVID-19 pandemic,” he highlighted.

“Moreover, we should reinforce the information technology infrastructure to provide more reliable medical data and virtual education in the new era,” he added.

“I urged international financial institutions to offer considerable financial support to member states regardless of political impediments,” the minister said.