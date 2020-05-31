US Protests over George Floyd’s Death Make Headlines in Iran

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, May 31, 2020, and picked headlines from 14 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- EU Regrets US’ Move to End Waivers for Iran Nuclear Sanctions

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Civil War May Break Out in US: Analyst

2- White Knees on Black Necks [Editorial]

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Trump’s War against Social Media

2- A Weak Bill Won’t Bring Protection for Iranian Women: Activist

3- End of JCPOA Waivers in 60 Days

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Trump in Crisis: COVID-19, Conflict with China, Protests over Killing of Black Man

2- Guardian Council Not to Blame for Delay in Passing Law to Protect Children: Spokesman

3- Rouhani: People Must Believe We Can’t Return to Pre-Corona Era Any Time Soon

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Zagros Wildfire Grew Because of Forestry Organization’s Huge Debt to Defence Ministry

* Americans in Streets, Trump in Twitter

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Protests Spread to Entire America

* Curfew Announced in Several States

Iran Newspaper:

1- Outrage over Racism

2- We Shouldn’t Let Zagros Woodlands Turn into Ash

3- All-Out Cooperation for Compliance with Corona

Javan Newspaper:

1- Trump to American People: I’ll Counter You with Wild Dogs

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- US Can’t Breathe: White House Knocked Down

2- In Another Rude Move, Indebted Europe Urges Iran’s Full Compliance with JCPOA

3- Deputy Health Minister: Coronavirus Not Weakened

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- US on Fire, in Blood

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Dance of Fire over Bodies of Zagros Mountain’s Oak Trees

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- US in Chaos

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: We Won’t Return to Pre-Corona Era Any Time Soon

Shargh Newspaper:

1- End of Reformists’ Era in Parliament

2- Former Reformist MP Aref Breaks His Silence

3- Strange Growth of Tehran’s Stock Exchange Market Despite Coronavirus

4- Will Qalibaf Make Politics Bipolar?