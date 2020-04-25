US Opposition to Iran’s IMF Loan Bid Breaching Right to Health Peremptory Norm

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has denounced the US’ attempt to block Tehran’s request for an emergency International Monetary Fund loan to fight the coronavirus as a violation of a peremptory norm of international law (jus cogens) that entitles people to right to health.

In a post on his Twitter account on Saturday, Ali Shamkhani said Washington’s opposition to Iran’s request for the IMF loan is in breach of the peremptory norms of international law on right to health.

“The third governments have two commitments; to halt cooperation with the violator state and to act for lifting the illegal situation,” he noted.

Shamkhani also deplored Europe for its usual “expression of regret” about such violation of law by the US.

He has ended his tweet with a hashtag saying “we must get strong.”

Iran has asked the International Monetary Fund for a $5 billion loan to deal with the outbreak of COVID-19.

Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Abdolnaser Hemmati says the IMF’s response will be a litmus test for claims about relief aid for containing the disease.